EOG Resources (EOG) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

EOG Resources (EOG) closed the most recent trading day at $128.79, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 2.82% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

EOG Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. On that day, EOG Resources is projected to report earnings of $3.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.53 billion, up 8.03% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EOG Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.2% lower within the past month. EOG Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, EOG Resources currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.39, which means EOG Resources is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that EOG has a PEG ratio of 0.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.