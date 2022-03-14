EOG Resources (EOG) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

EOG Resources (EOG) closed the most recent trading day at $115.84, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 0.06% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.65% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EOG Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, EOG Resources is projected to report earnings of $2.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 83.95%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.41 billion, up 46.39% from the prior-year quarter.

EOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.03 per share and revenue of $21.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +39.72% and +17.02%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EOG Resources. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.71% higher within the past month. EOG Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.54, so we one might conclude that EOG Resources is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that EOG has a PEG ratio of 0.34 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

