EOG Resources (EOG) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know

EOG Resources (EOG) closed at $122.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 9.35% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EOG Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2022. In that report, analysts expect EOG Resources to post earnings of $3.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 99.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.6 billion, up 51.71% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.98 per share and revenue of $23.21 billion, which would represent changes of +62.37% and +24.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EOG Resources should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.31% higher. EOG Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note EOG Resources's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.85, so we one might conclude that EOG Resources is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that EOG has a PEG ratio of 0.31 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.