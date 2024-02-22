EOG Resources (EOG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

EOG Resources (EOG) reported $6.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.4%. EPS of $3.07 for the same period compares to $3.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.14, the EPS surprise was -2.23%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how EOG Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes per day - Total : 1026.2 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 1019.52 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

: 1026.2 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 1019.52 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Natural Gas Volumes per day - Total : 1831 millions of cubic feet versus 1794.96 millions of cubic feet estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 1831 millions of cubic feet versus 1794.96 millions of cubic feet estimated by nine analysts on average. Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes per day - Total : 485.2 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 485.79 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 485.2 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 485.79 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on nine analysts. Natural Gas Liquids Volumes per day - Total : 235.8 millions of barrels of oil versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 235.17 millions of barrels of oil.

: 235.8 millions of barrels of oil versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 235.17 millions of barrels of oil. Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices per bbl - United States : $80.61 versus $82.05 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $80.61 versus $82.05 estimated by six analysts on average. Total Production : 94.4 MBOE versus 93.8 MBOE estimated by six analysts on average.

: 94.4 MBOE versus 93.8 MBOE estimated by six analysts on average. Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices per bbl - Composite : $22.29 compared to the $22.31 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $22.29 compared to the $22.31 average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues- Natural gas : $476 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $516.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -42.7%.

: $476 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $516.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -42.7%. Revenues- Crude Oil and Condensate : $3.60 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.

: $3.60 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%. Revenues- Natural Gas Liquids : $484 million versus $482.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change.

: $484 million versus $482.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change. Revenues- Gathering, Processing and Marketing : $1.47 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

: $1.47 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%. Revenues- Other, Net: $29 million versus $23.98 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +52.6% change.

Shares of EOG Resources have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

