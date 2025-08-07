EOG Resources (EOG) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, EOG Resources (EOG) reported revenue of $5.48 billion, down 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.32, compared to $3.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.3% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.21, the EPS surprise was +4.98%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes per day - Total : 504.2 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 502.78 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 504.2 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 502.78 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by nine analysts on average. Natural Gas Volumes per day - Total : 2229 millions of cubic feet per day versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 2161.91 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 2229 millions of cubic feet per day versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 2161.91 millions of cubic feet per day. Natural Gas Liquids Volumes per day - Total : 258.4 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 249.55 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 258.4 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 249.55 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on nine analysts. Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes per day - Total : 1134.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 1112.67 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

: 1134.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 1112.67 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Total Production : 103.20 MBOE versus 101.38 MBOE estimated by five analysts on average.

: 103.20 MBOE versus 101.38 MBOE estimated by five analysts on average. Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices per bbl - Composite : $22.70 compared to the $21.34 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $22.70 compared to the $21.34 average estimate based on five analysts. Average Natural Gas Prices per mcf - United States : $2.87 versus $2.96 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $2.87 versus $2.96 estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Natural gas : $600 million compared to the $589.88 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +98% year over year.

: $600 million compared to the $589.88 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +98% year over year. Revenues- Crude Oil and Condensate : $2.97 billion versus $3.01 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.5% change.

: $2.97 billion versus $3.01 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.5% change. Revenues- Natural Gas Liquids : $534 million compared to the $484 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.

: $534 million compared to the $484 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year. Revenues- Gathering, Processing and Marketing : $1.25 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.9%.

: $1.25 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.9%. Revenues- Other, Net: $16 million compared to the $21.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30.4% year over year.

Here is how EOG Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of EOG Resources have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

