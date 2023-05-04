EOG Resources (EOG) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

EOG Resources (EOG) reported $6.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 51.7%. EPS of $2.69 for the same period compares to $4.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.53 billion, representing a surprise of +9.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how EOG Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Production per day (Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes) : 943 MBOE/D compared to the 923.9 MBOE/D average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 943 MBOE/D compared to the 923.9 MBOE/D average estimate based on eight analysts. Average Daily Production Volumes - Natural gas : 1639 MMcf/D compared to the 1579.01 MMcf/D average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 1639 MMcf/D compared to the 1579.01 MMcf/D average estimate based on eight analysts. Average Daily Production Volumes - NGLs : 212.2 MBBL/D versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 205.26 MBBL/D.

: 212.2 MBBL/D versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 205.26 MBBL/D. Average Daily Production Volumes - Crude Oil and Condensate : 457.7 MBBL/D versus 455.58 MBBL/D estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 457.7 MBBL/D versus 455.58 MBBL/D estimated by seven analysts on average. Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices per bbl - Composite : $77.26 compared to the $77.19 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $77.26 compared to the $77.19 average estimate based on five analysts. Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices per bbl - Composite : $25.67 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $24.89.

: $25.67 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $24.89. Average Natural Gas Prices per mcf - United States : $3.47 versus $3.63 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $3.47 versus $3.63 estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Natural gas : $517 million versus $676.69 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.8% change.

: $517 million versus $676.69 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.8% change. Revenues- Crude Oil and Condensate : $3.18 billion compared to the $3.36 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.2% year over year.

: $3.18 billion compared to the $3.36 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.2% year over year. Revenues- Natural Gas Liquids : $490 million compared to the $470.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.1% year over year.

: $490 million compared to the $470.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.1% year over year. Revenues- Gathering, Processing and Marketing : $1.39 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.4% change.

: $1.39 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.4% change. Revenues- Other, Net: $20 million compared to the $23.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13% year over year.

Shares of EOG Resources have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.