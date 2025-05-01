EOG Resources (EOG) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

EOG Resources (EOG) reported $5.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.4%. EPS of $2.87 for the same period compares to $2.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.83 billion, representing a surprise of -2.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.74.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how EOG Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes per day - Total : 1090.4 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 1085.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 1090.4 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 1085.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on eight analysts. Natural Gas Volumes per day - Total : 2080 millions of cubic feet versus 2055.45 millions of cubic feet estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 2080 millions of cubic feet versus 2055.45 millions of cubic feet estimated by seven analysts on average. Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes per day - Total : 502.1 millions of barrels of oil versus 500.57 millions of barrels of oil estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 502.1 millions of barrels of oil versus 500.57 millions of barrels of oil estimated by seven analysts on average. Natural Gas Liquids Volumes per day - Total : 241.7 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 242.55 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 241.7 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 242.55 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on seven analysts. Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices per bbl - United States : $72.90 compared to the $72.78 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $72.90 compared to the $72.78 average estimate based on five analysts. Total Production : 98.1 MBOE versus 97.8 MBOE estimated by five analysts on average.

: 98.1 MBOE versus 97.8 MBOE estimated by five analysts on average. Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices per bbl - Composite : $26.29 compared to the $24.82 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $26.29 compared to the $24.82 average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Natural gas : $637 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $669.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +66.8%.

: $637 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $669.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +66.8%. Revenues- Crude Oil and Condensate : $3.29 billion compared to the $3.26 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year.

: $3.29 billion compared to the $3.26 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year. Revenues- Natural Gas Liquids : $572 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $527.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

: $572 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $527.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%. Revenues- Gathering, Processing and Marketing : $1.34 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.2% year over year.

: $1.34 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.2% year over year. Revenues- Other, Net: $19 million compared to the $23.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.9% year over year.

Shares of EOG Resources have returned -15.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

