EOG Resources (EOG) Q1 Earnings Beat on Higher Production

EOG Resources EOG reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.82, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.70. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s level of $2.69.

Total quarterly revenues of $6.1 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.9 billion. The top line also surpassed the prior-year quarter’s level of $6.04 billion.

Strong quarterly results were primarily driven by higher total production volumes. The increase in total volumes can be attributed to higher U.S. production.

EOG Resources, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

EOG Resources, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | EOG Resources, Inc. Quote

Operational Performance

In the quarter under review, EOG Resources’ total volumes increased 10.2% year over year to 93.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) on higher U.S. production. The figure also came in above our estimate of 92.4 MMBoe.

Crude oil and condensate production totaled 487.4 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d), up 6.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level and above our estimate of 484 MBbls/d.

Natural gas liquids (NGL) volumes increased 9.2% year over year to 231.7 MBbls/d, also above our estimate of 226.4 MBbls/d.

Natural gas volume increased to 1,858 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) from the year-earlier quarter’s level of 1,639 MMcf/d. The reported figure was also surpassed our estimate of 1,830.1 MMcf/d.

The average price realization for the company’s crude oil and condensates increased 1.5% year over year to $78.45 per barrel. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $79.03 per barrel. Natural gas was sold at $2.26 per Mcf, indicating a year-over-year decline of 35.6%. Quarterly NGL prices increased to $24.32 per barrel from $23.07 in the prior year.

Operating Costs

Lease and well expenses increased to $396 million from $359 million in the year-earlier quarter. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $408.6 million.

Exploration costs declined to $45 million from the year-ago quarter’s level of $50 million. As such, total operating expenses were $3,852 million, higher than $3,472 million registered a year ago.

Liquidity Position & Capital Expenditure

As of Mar 31, 2024, EOG Resources had cash and cash equivalents worth $5,292 million and long-term debt of $3,757 million. The current portion of the long-term debt totaled $34 million.

The company generated $1,225 million in free cash flow. Capital expenditure amounted to $1,703 million.

Guidance

For 2024, EOG expects total production in the range of 1,012-1,075 MBoe/d. It also anticipates production in the band of 1,015.7-1,044.4 MBoe/d for the second quarter.

The company has reiterated its capital expenditure projection in the range of $6,000-$6,400 million. Out of this amount, $1,700-$1,800 million will likely be used in the second quarter.

