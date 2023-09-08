EOG Resources (EOG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

EOG Resources (EOG) closed the most recent trading day at $132.73, moving +0.9% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 0.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.78%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.27%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EOG Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect EOG Resources to post earnings of $2.79 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.8%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.77 billion, down 24.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.08 per share and revenue of $23.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.48% and -9.75%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EOG Resources. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.14% higher within the past month. EOG Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, EOG Resources is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.88. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.86.

We can also see that EOG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

