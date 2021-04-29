EOG Resources (EOG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

EOG Resources (EOG) closed the most recent trading day at $75.93, moving +1.27% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.68%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 3.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.85% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EOG as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 6, 2021. On that day, EOG is projected to report earnings of $1.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 172.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.66 billion, down 22.42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.77 per share and revenue of $14.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +295.21% and +33.73%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EOG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.8% higher. EOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, EOG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.73, so we one might conclude that EOG is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that EOG has a PEG ratio of 4.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.74 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

