EOG Resources (EOG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

EOG Resources (EOG) closed at $111.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.78% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 4.95% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EOG Resources as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.24, up 356.34% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.89 billion, up 98.77% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EOG Resources should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.13% higher. EOG Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.9, so we one might conclude that EOG Resources is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that EOG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EOG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

