EOG Resources (EOG) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.4% in Session

EOG Resources, Inc. EOG was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $60.00 –$77.28 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.



The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of no increase and one decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



EOG Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

EOG Resources, Inc. Price

EOG Resources, Inc. price | EOG Resources, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Oil and Gas – Exploration and Production – United States industry may consider Antero Resources Corporation AR, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Is EOG going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think:Up or Down

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.