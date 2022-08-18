EOG Resources (EOG) Jumps 76.9% In a Year: More Room to Run?

EOG Resources, Inc. EOG has gained 76.9% in the past year, surpassing the 42.5% rise of the composite stocks belonging to the energy sector. The leading upstream energy firm is likely to see earnings growth of 82.4% this year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Working in Favor

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude, trading at more than $85 per barrel, is still favorable for upstream operations. EOG Resources, a leading oil and natural gas exploration and production company currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is thus well-placed to capitalize on the promising business scenario. EOG has an estimated 11,500 net undrilled premium locations, resulting in a brightened production outlook.

EOG Resources is strongly committed to returning capital to shareholders. Since its transition to premium drilling, the company has returned roughly $10 billion in cash to stockholders. With the employment of premium drilling, EOG will be able to reduce its cash operating costs per barrel of oil equivalent, thereby aiding its bottom line.

Risks

Although EOG Resources is committed to returning capital to shareholders, it has consistently been paying lower dividend yields than the composite stocks belonging to the energy sector over the past five years.

Rising lease and well-operating costs are hurting EOG Resources’ bottom line.

Last Word

Overall, the business scenario will possibly continue to be favorable for EOG Resources. With the transition to premium drilling and footprint in prolific basins, EOG has more room to gain.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, BP plc BP and Eni SpA E. Eni carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ExxonMobil and BP sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ExxonMobil’s upstream operation is benefiting from high oil price. XOM reported strong earnings thanks to higher realized commodity prices and solid refinery utilization, offset partially by increased ethane feed costs in North America. In 2022, ExxonMobil is likely to see earnings growth of 131%.

High oil prices are aiding BP’s upstream operations. Its sizable refining and marketing operations will protect it if the crude pricing scenario turns unfavorable again. For 2022, it is likely to witness earnings growth of 116.2%. Over the past few quarters, BP has successfully been reducing long-term debt.

Eni is expecting the discovery of 700 million barrels of oil equivalent (BoE) of new exploration resources this year, suggesting an improvement from the prior guidance of 600 million BoE. For 2022, Eni is likely to witness earnings growth of 165.9%.



Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.Download Zacks’ Metaverse Report now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BP p.l.c. (BP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Eni SpA (E): Free Stock Analysis Report



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.