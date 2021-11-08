EOG Resources (EOG) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of EOG Resources (EOG)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 5.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $96.19 in the previous session. EOG Resources has gained 90.7% since the start of the year compared to the 38.6% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 117.7% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 4, 2021, EOG Resources reported EPS of $2.16 versus consensus estimate of $2.01 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 1.46%.

For the current fiscal year, EOG Resources is expected to post earnings of $8.5 per share on $18.15 billion in revenues. This represents a 482.19% change in EPS on a 64.52% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $10.24 per share on $20.03 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 20.44% and 10.35%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

EOG Resources may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

EOG Resources has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 13.1X versus its peer group's average of 5.6X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.6. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, EOG Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if EOG Resources passes the test. Thus, it seems as though EOG Resources shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does EOG Resources Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of EOG Resources have been rising, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also impressive, including PDC Energy (PDCE), Civitas Resources (CIVI), and Callon Petroleum (CPE), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

The Zacks Industry Rank is in the top 3% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for EOG Resources, even beyond its own solid fundamental situation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.