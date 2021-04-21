EOG Resources (EOG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

EOG Resources (EOG) closed at $68.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.93% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 4.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.5% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EOG as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2021. In that report, analysts expect EOG to post earnings of $1.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 149.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.6 billion, down 23.61% from the year-ago period.

EOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.45 per share and revenue of $14.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +273.29% and +32.93%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EOG should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.59% higher. EOG is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EOG has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.1 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.91.

We can also see that EOG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.66 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

