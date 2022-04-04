EOG Resources (EOG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

EOG Resources (EOG) closed at $120.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.42% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 1.33% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EOG Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2022. On that day, EOG Resources is projected to report earnings of $3.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 85.8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.46 billion, up 47.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.59 per share and revenue of $22.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +46.23% and +20.2%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EOG Resources. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.64% higher. EOG Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, EOG Resources is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.65, which means EOG Resources is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that EOG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

