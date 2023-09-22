EOG Resources (EOG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

EOG Resources (EOG) closed the most recent trading day at $122.62, moving +0.02% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 2.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EOG Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 2, 2023. On that day, EOG Resources is projected to report earnings of $2.79 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 24.8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.77 billion, down 24.02% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.08 per share and revenue of $23.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.48% and -9.75%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EOG Resources should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.4% higher. EOG Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, EOG Resources is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.26, which means EOG Resources is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that EOG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.