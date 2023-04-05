EOG Resources (EOG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EOG Resources (EOG) closed at $120.37, marking a +0.63% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 1.15% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.35% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EOG Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.57, down 35.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.68 billion, up 42.52% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.07 per share and revenue of $24.43 billion, which would represent changes of -12.28% and -4.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EOG Resources should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.07% lower within the past month. EOG Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.91. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.66.

We can also see that EOG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.