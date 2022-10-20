EOG Resources (EOG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

EOG Resources (EOG) closed the most recent trading day at $131.59, moving +1.17% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 10.01% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

EOG Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.99, up 84.72% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.26 billion, up 52.46% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.81 per share and revenue of $27.64 billion, which would represent changes of +72.01% and +48.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EOG Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.08% lower within the past month. EOG Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EOG Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.78 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.3, so we one might conclude that EOG Resources is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that EOG has a PEG ratio of 0.31 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



