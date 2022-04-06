EOG Resources (EOG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

EOG Resources (EOG) closed at $118.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.53% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 0.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EOG Resources as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.06, up 88.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.54 billion, up 50.06% from the prior-year quarter.

EOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.88 per share and revenue of $22.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +49.59% and +23.27%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EOG Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.03% higher. EOG Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.15. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.26.

Meanwhile, EOG's PEG ratio is currently 0.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.3 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

