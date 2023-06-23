EOG Resources (EOG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

EOG Resources (EOG) closed the most recent trading day at $106.82, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 1.95% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EOG Resources as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.57, down 6.2% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.6 billion, down 24.4% from the prior-year quarter.

EOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.34 per share and revenue of $23.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.59% and -7.79%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EOG Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.7% lower. EOG Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note EOG Resources's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.54. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.28.

Also, we should mention that EOG has a PEG ratio of 0.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

