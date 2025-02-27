News & Insights

EOG

EOG RESOURCES Earnings Results: $EOG Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 27, 2025 — 06:01 pm EST

EOG RESOURCES ($EOG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $2.74 per share, beating estimates of $2.60 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $5,585,000,000, beating estimates of $5,531,627,953 by $53,372,047.

EOG RESOURCES Insider Trading Activity

EOG RESOURCES insiders have traded $EOG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JEFFREY R. LEITZELL (EVP & COO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $483,560
  • JANET F CLARK sold 568 shares for an estimated $76,867

EOG RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 740 institutional investors add shares of EOG RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 704 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EOG RESOURCES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EOG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Stocks mentioned

EOG

