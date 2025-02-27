EOG RESOURCES Earnings Results: $EOG Reports Quarterly Earnings

EOG RESOURCES ($EOG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $2.74 per share, beating estimates of $2.60 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $5,585,000,000, beating estimates of $5,531,627,953 by $53,372,047.
EOG RESOURCES Insider Trading Activity
EOG RESOURCES insiders have traded $EOG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY R. LEITZELL (EVP & COO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $483,560
- JANET F CLARK sold 568 shares for an estimated $76,867
EOG RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 740 institutional investors add shares of EOG RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 704 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 2,792,092 shares (+4642.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $342,254,637
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,738,806 shares (-24.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $335,722,839
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,704,890 shares (-8.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $331,565,416
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 2,270,013 shares (+5.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $278,258,193
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 1,548,892 shares (-33.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,863,181
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,501,742 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $184,083,534
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,469,904 shares (-32.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,180,832
EOG RESOURCES Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EOG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
