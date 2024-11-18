EOG Resources downgraded to Neutral on valuation at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded EOG Resources (EOG) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $149, up from $147. The firm cites valuation for the downgrade, noting the stock has re-rated on management’s plans to use leverage to increase share buybacks. EOG trades at a premium valuation relative to its large-cap peers despite less certainty around long-term reinvestment and capital efficiency, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EOG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.