EOG Resources Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EOG

In trading on Friday, shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $123.67, changing hands as high as $125.25 per share. EOG Resources, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EOG's low point in its 52 week range is $102.52 per share, with $138.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $124.41. The EOG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.