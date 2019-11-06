Markets
EOG Resources Bottom Line Drops In Q3

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - EOG Resources (EOG) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $615.1 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $1191 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.0% to $4.30 billion from $4.78 billion last year.

EOG Resources earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $615.1 Mln. vs. $1191 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.06 vs. $2.05 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.30 Bln vs. $4.78 Bln last year.

