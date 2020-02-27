Markets
EOG Resources Announces 2020 Capital Plan; Raises Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) said the company's exploration and development expenditures for 2020 are expected to range from $6.3 billion to $6.7 billion. The capital program supports growth in crude oil production of 10 to 14 percent in 2020 and funds dividend payments with net cash from operating activities at less than $50 oil.

The board declared a dividend of $0.375 per share on EOG's common stock, an increase of 30 percent. The dividend will be payable April 30, 2020, to stockholders of record as of April 16, 2020. The indicated annual rate is $1.50 per share.

