EOG Resources adjusted profit falls on lower crude, natgas prices

U.S. shale producer EOG Resources Inc reported a 35.6% fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday, as weaker crude and natural gas prices offset higher production.

Excluding items, profit fell to $654 million, or $1.13 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1 billion, or $1.75 per share, a year earlier.

The Houston-based company's production rose to 76.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 68.9 million boepd.

