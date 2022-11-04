EOG Resources Adds 5% As Q3 Results Improve

(RTTNews) - Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) are rising more than 5% Friday morning at $146.44, after reporting improved third quarter results.

Profit in the third quarter increased more than 100% to $2.854 billion or $4.86 per share, from $1.095 billion or $1.88 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $2.179 billion or $3.71 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $3.73 per share.

Quarterly revenue increased to $7.593 billion from $4.765 billion a year ago.

Additionally, the company's Board declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share, payable on December 30, to stockholders of record as of December 15.

EOG has traded in the range of $80.67-$150.86 in the last 1 year.

