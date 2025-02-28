EOG Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Oil Equivalent Production Hike

EOG Resources, Inc. EOG reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.74, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55. However, earnings decreased from the year-ago quarter’s $3.07.

Total quarterly revenues of $5.59 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.89 billion. The top line declined from $6.36 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings were driven by higher oil-equivalent production volumes, offset partially by decreased realizations of crude oil and condensates, and natural gas prices.

EOG’s Operational Performance

In the quarter under review, EOG Resources’ total volumes increased 6.8% year over year to 100.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) on higher contributions from its multi-basin portfolio. This was below the mid-point of the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 guidance of 101.1 MMBoe. Our estimate for the same was pinned at 100.9 MMBoe.

Crude oil and condensate production totaled 494.6 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d), up almost 2% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The figure beat our estimate of 493.2 MBbls/d.

NGL volumes increased 7% year over year to 252.5 MBbls/d. The figure lagged our estimate of 262.9 MBbls/d.

Natural gas volume rose to 2,092 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) from the year-earlier quarter’s 1,831 MMcf/d. The reported figure also beat our estimate of 2,046.7 MMcf/d.

The average price realization for the company’s crude oil and condensates decreased 11% year over year to $71.66 per barrel.

Natural gas was sold at $2.57 per Mcf, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 8.9%. Quarterly NGL prices increased to $23.85 per barrel from $22.29 in the previous year.

Operating Cost of EOG

In the fourth quarter, lease and well expenses increased to $394 million from $378 million a year ago.

The company reported gathering, processing and transportation costs of $441 million, higher than the year-ago quarter’s $423 million. The figure also beat our estimate of $406 million.

Exploration costs increased from $41 million a year ago to $52 million. As such, total operating expenses were $3.99 billion, higher than $3.85 billion recorded a year ago.

Liquidity Position & Capital Expenditure of EOG

As of Dec. 31, 2024, EOG Resources had cash and cash equivalents worth $7.1 billion and long-term debt of $4.8 billion. The current portion of the long-term debt totaled $532 million.

In the reported quarter, the company generated $1.3 billion in free cash flow. Capital expenditure amounted to $1.4 billion.

Guidance

For 2025, EOG expects total production of 1,101.9-1,142.3 MBoe/d. It also anticipates a production of 1,056.3-1,096.7 MBoe/d for the first quarter.

The full-year 2025 capital expenditure is expected between $6-6.4 billion, with $1,475-1,575 million allocated for the first quarter of 2025.

EOG’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Currently, EOG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

