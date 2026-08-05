EOG Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Volumes & Prices

EOG Resources, Inc. EOG reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $5.07 per share, up 118.5% year over year and above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.01 by 1.2%. Revenues jumped 57.4% to $8.62 billion and beat the consensus mark of $7.87 billion by 9.6%.

The strong quarter reflected higher oil prices and impressive production.

Two other energy giants that have reported results are ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation XOM and Chevron Corporation CVX. While XOM missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings, CVX has surpassed it. Both CVX and XOM have a strong presence in upstream activities.

EOG's Impressive Production Levels

Total production increased 24.4% from 1,134.1 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoE/D) in the year-ago quarter. Our model predicted a 22.4% year-over-year increase in the metric for the June quarter of this year.

Crude oil and condensate output rose 8.8%, while natural gas liquids volumes soared 34.2% to 346.8 thousand barrels per day (MBbl/D).

Natural gas production climbed 38.6% to 3,089 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/D). The company also established oil production in the United Arab Emirates after successful tests of two one-mile lateral wells, each averaging more than 25,000 barrels of cumulative oil production during the first 30 days.

EOG Resources Benefits From Strong Pricing

The composite realized price for crude oil and condensate was $98.15 per barrel, up 51.4% from $64.82 a year earlier. Natural gas liquids fetched $24.41 per barrel, a 7.5% increase.

The composite natural gas price declined 2.4% to $2.89 per Mcf. Even so, stronger oil realizations more than offset the softer gas price and supported a sharp increase in crude oil and condensate revenues to $4.90 billion from $2.97 billion.

EOG's Operating Costs Rise as Production Expands

Lease and well expenses increased to $467 million from $396 million, while gathering, processing and transportation costs rose to $676 million from $455 million. The increases reflected the company's larger production base.

On a per-unit basis, lease and well costs improved to $3.64 per Boe from $3.84. Gathering, processing and transportation costs rose to $5.27 per Boe from $4.41, while non-GAAP cash operating costs increased to $10.57 per Boe from $9.94.

EOG's Free Cash Flow Supports Returns

Adjusted cash flow from operations reached $4.39 billion, up from $2.50 billion in the prior-year period. After $1.59 billion of capital expenditures, free cash flow totaled $2.80 billion versus $973 million a year ago.

EOG paid $540 million in regular dividends and repurchased $1.29 billion of shares during the June quarter.

EOG Resources Retains Balance Sheet Flexibility

Cash and cash equivalents were $4.91 billion at June 30, 2026, up from $3.85 billion at the end of the first quarter. Current and long-term debt was $7.93 billion.

Net debt declined to $3.02 billion from $4.08 billion sequentially. The net debt-to-total capitalization ratio improved to 8.7% from 11.7%, preserving financial flexibility while the company continued substantial shareholder distributions.

EOG's 2026 Growth Plan

For the third quarter, EOG expects crude oil and condensate production of 546 to 551 MBbl/D and total output of 1,389.7 to 1,434.7 MBoE/D. Capital expenditures are projected at $1.6 to $1.7 billion.

For 2026, the company forecasts crude oil and condensate volumes of 546.3 to 551.1 MBbl/D and total production of 1,378.3 to 1,423.1 MBoE/D. Full-year capital expenditures are expected to range from $6.3 billion to $6.7 billion, while management projects oil production to increase 5% and total production 14% in 2026. Currently, EOG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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