EOG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $123.45, changing hands as low as $121.51 per share. EOG Resources, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EOG's low point in its 52 week range is $108.94 per share, with $139.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $122.38. The EOG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.