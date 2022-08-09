EOG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $109.06, changing hands as high as $110.67 per share. EOG Resources, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EOG's low point in its 52 week range is $62.81 per share, with $147.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.70. The EOG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

