Enzymes maker Novozymes' Q2 profit drops more than expected

COPENHAGEN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Danish industrial enzymes maker Novozymes NZYMb.CO on Wednesday reported a bigger fall than expected in second-quarter profit and lowered its full-year sales guidance.

Operating profit landed at 865 million crowns ($127 million) against a year-earlier 1.11 billion and a mean forecast of 965 million in a poll of analysts published by Novozymes.

The group narrowed the range for its full-year sales growth expectation to 4-6% from 4-7%. It said second-quarter organic sales growth was 2%, driven by stronger sales at its Bioenergy division.

"We continue to expect a stronger second half supported by pipeline innovation, increased market penetration, and a softer comparator," CEO Ester Baiget said in a statement.

Chr. Hansen focuses on enzymes and microbials for the food sector while Novozymes' largest business areas include enzymes for household products, food and beverages and biofuels.

($1 = 6.7881 Danish crowns)

