BioTech
ENZN

Enzon Extends Exchange Offer For Series C Preferred Stock, Shares Jump 20%

March 11, 2026 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENZN) announced that it has extended the deadline for its exchange offer relating to Series C Non-Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock. Holders of these preferred shares now have until March 16, 2026, to swap them for Enzon common stock, unless the offer is extended further.

As of March 10, only 340 shares of Series C preferred Stock had been tendered, representing less than 1% of the 40,000 shares outstanding. The company emphasized that previously tendered shares remain valid, and no further action is required from those holders.

The exchange ratio is based on the liquidation preference of each preferred share divided by $7.38 per share of common stock, following Enzon's reverse stock split. The offer terms remain unchanged from the prospectus filed with the SEC earlier this year.

This extension is part of Enzon's broader strategy to simplify its capital structure and position itself as a platform for acquisition.

ENZN has traded between $0.02 and $0.13 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.06 up 20%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ENZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.