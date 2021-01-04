Enzo Biochem Reports Expansion Of EUA To Include Pooled Samples With SARS-Cov-2 Test System

(RTTNews) - Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ) has received an expansion of its Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA authorizing the use of pooled samples containing up to five individual swab specimens with the AMPIPROBE SARS-Cov-2 Test System utilizing tests on three different platforms including Enzo's GENFLEX automated high-throughput platform.

"This expansion of the EUA to include pooled samples can rapidly expand testing capacity based on ENZO's proven, reliable and sensitive PCR-based molecular test for SARS-Cov-2," said Elazar Rabbani, Enzo CEO.

Shares of Enzo Biochem were up 11% in pre-market trade on Monday.

