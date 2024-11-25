News & Insights

Stocks

Enzo Biochem Appoints Jon Couchman to Board

November 25, 2024 — 04:54 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Enzo Biochem ( (ENZ) ) has issued an update.

Enzo Biochem, Inc. has appointed Jon Couchman to its board and various committees, leveraging his extensive experience in investment management and leadership roles across multiple companies. With a proven track record in strategic acquisitions and successful company reorganizations, Couchman is expected to bring valuable insights to Enzo Biochem’s board. His compensation will align with the company’s standard arrangements for non-employee directors, and there are no conflicts of interest reported.

For a thorough assessment of ENZ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.