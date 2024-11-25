Enzo Biochem Appoints Jon Couchman to Board

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Enzo Biochem, Inc. has appointed Jon Couchman to its board and various committees, leveraging his extensive experience in investment management and leadership roles across multiple companies. With a proven track record in strategic acquisitions and successful company reorganizations, Couchman is expected to bring valuable insights to Enzo Biochem’s board. His compensation will align with the company’s standard arrangements for non-employee directors, and there are no conflicts of interest reported.

