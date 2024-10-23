EnWave Partners with CNTA to Expand in Europe

Enwave Corp (TSE:ENW) has released an update.

EnWave Corporation has entered into multiple agreements with Spain’s CNTA, granting CNTA R&D rights to use EnWave’s Radiant Energy Vacuum technology and purchasing a 10kW REV machine. This collaboration aims to enhance EnWave’s presence in Spain and European markets and demonstrate the innovative capabilities of their dehydration technology.

For further insights into TSE:ENW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.