News & Insights

Stocks

EnWave Partners with CNTA to Expand in Europe

October 23, 2024 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Enwave Corp (TSE:ENW) has released an update.

EnWave Corporation has entered into multiple agreements with Spain’s CNTA, granting CNTA R&D rights to use EnWave’s Radiant Energy Vacuum technology and purchasing a 10kW REV machine. This collaboration aims to enhance EnWave’s presence in Spain and European markets and demonstrate the innovative capabilities of their dehydration technology.

For further insights into TSE:ENW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.