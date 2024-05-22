EnWave Expands Market Reach with New Equipment Sale

Enwave Corp (TSE:ENW) has released an update.

EnWave Corp has solidified its relationship with a Royalty Partner through the sale of a 120kW REV dehydration machine, which will support the launch of new snack products and ingredients in collaboration with major consumer goods companies. The partner’s commitment to utilizing the machine’s full capacity within its first year highlights the growing demand for EnWave’s innovative dehydration technology. EnWave continues to expand its influence in the food and pharmaceutical sectors with numerous similar sales opportunities on the horizon.

