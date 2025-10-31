ENVX Stock Before Q3 Earnings: Should You Buy Now or Wait for Results?

Enovix Corporation ENVX is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.



For the third quarter of 2025, Enovix expects total revenues to be between $7.5 million and $8.5 million, significantly above the $4.3 million reported in the year-ago period, reflecting strengthening demand and improving production throughput. This also compares with approximately $7.5 million in the prior quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $8.08 million, indicating an 86.99% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Enovix expects a non-GAAP loss between 14 cents and 18 cents per share. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 16 cents, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 5.88%.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 13.33%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.07%.

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note Ahead of ENVX’s Q3 Results

Enovix’s third-quarter 2025 performance is expected to have benefited from continued revenue momentum, driven by sequential growth and expanding customer programs. Backed by early production gains at Fab 2 and a steady rise in shipments to consumer and industrial customers, the company is likely to have achieved better scale efficiency during the quarter.



Enovix is expected to have benefited from and the early commercialization of its AI-1 smartphone battery platform, featuring a 100% active silicon anode that delivers superior energy density and ultra-fast charging capability. Early customer traction and production readiness at Fab 2 in Malaysia are likely to have supported higher-margin shipments and operational efficiency in the to-be-reported quarter. As AI-1 transitions from pilot to volume production, Enovix is expected to have captured operating leverage from scaling efficiencies and stronger demand across premium smartphone programs.



However, the company is expected to have faced margin headwinds in the third quarter of 2025, driven by a less favorable product mix and rising costs tied to its manufacturing readiness initiatives. Consequently, ENVX’s gross margins are expected to have narrowed, while increased operating expenses contributed to a higher net operating loss for the period.

What Our Model Says About ENVX Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Enovix this time around. Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here, as you can see below.



ENVX currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



StoneCo STNE currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.81% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. STNE shares have surged 134.4% in the year-to-date period. It is set to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Qorvo Inc. QRVO has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. QRVO shares have gained 37.3% year to date. QRVO is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 3.



CoreWeave Inc. CRWV presently has an Earnings ESP of +15.66% and a Zacks Rank #2. CRWV shares have soared 235% year to date. CRWV is set to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 10.

