ENVX

$ENVX stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 17, 2025 — 10:02 am EDT

$ENVX stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $49,098,659 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $ENVX (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ENVX stock page):

$ENVX Insider Trading Activity

$ENVX insiders have traded $ENVX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RAJENDRA K TALLURI (President and CEO) sold 300,000 shares for an estimated $2,805,000
  • GREGORY REICHOW sold 8,129 shares for an estimated $53,407

$ENVX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of $ENVX stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ENVX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENVX in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/10/2025
  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025
  • Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
  • Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025
  • Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/20/2025

$ENVX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENVX recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ENVX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Christopher Souther from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Anthony Stoss from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $15.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Gabe Daoud from TD Securities set a target price of $7.0 on 05/01/2025
  • Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $9.0 on 05/01/2025
  • Mickey Legg from Benchmark set a target price of $15.0 on 04/15/2025
  • Derek Soderberg from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $30.0 on 02/20/2025

