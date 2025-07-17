$ENVX stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ENVX stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $49,098,659 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ENVX (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ENVX stock page):
$ENVX Insider Trading Activity
$ENVX insiders have traded $ENVX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAJENDRA K TALLURI (President and CEO) sold 300,000 shares for an estimated $2,805,000
- GREGORY REICHOW sold 8,129 shares for an estimated $53,407
$ENVX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of $ENVX stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 2,045,102 shares (-65.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,011,048
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 1,277,168 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $13,205,917
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,244,778 shares (+552.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,136,670
- ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 1,054,029 shares (+18.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,736,572
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,032,966 shares (-47.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,581,970
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 721,309 shares (+71.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,294,408
- UBS GROUP AG added 638,476 shares (+64.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,686,413
$ENVX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENVX in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/10/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/20/2025
$ENVX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENVX recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ENVX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Christopher Souther from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 07/10/2025
- Anthony Stoss from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $15.0 on 07/08/2025
- Gabe Daoud from TD Securities set a target price of $7.0 on 05/01/2025
- Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $9.0 on 05/01/2025
- Mickey Legg from Benchmark set a target price of $15.0 on 04/15/2025
- Derek Soderberg from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $30.0 on 02/20/2025
