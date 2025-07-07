$ENVX stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ENVX stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $155,910,805 of trading volume.

$ENVX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ENVX (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ENVX stock page ):

$ENVX insiders have traded $ENVX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJENDRA K TALLURI (President and CEO) sold 300,000 shares for an estimated $2,805,000

GREGORY REICHOW sold 8,129 shares for an estimated $53,407

$ENVX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $ENVX stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

