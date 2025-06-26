$ENVX stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ENVX stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $35,191,387 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ENVX:
$ENVX Insider Trading Activity
$ENVX insiders have traded $ENVX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAJENDRA K TALLURI (President and CEO) sold 300,000 shares for an estimated $2,805,000
- GREGORY REICHOW sold 8,129 shares for an estimated $53,407
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ENVX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $ENVX stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 2,045,102 shares (-65.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,011,048
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,244,778 shares (+552.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,136,670
- ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 1,054,029 shares (+18.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,736,572
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,032,966 shares (-47.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,581,970
- PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 875,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,511,250
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 721,309 shares (+71.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,294,408
- UBS GROUP AG added 638,476 shares (+64.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,686,413
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $ENVX on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.