ENVX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.49, changing hands as low as $10.48 per share. Enovix Corp shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENVX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENVX's low point in its 52 week range is $5.70 per share, with $18.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.62.

