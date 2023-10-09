enVVeno (NVNO) Plans to Expedite enVVe Development for CVI

enVVeno Medical Corporation NVNO is poised to advance in the field of venous disease treatment with its innovative enVVe transcatheter-based replacement venous valve. The company's recent announcement to expedite the development of enVVe is a significant milestone in this regard as currently millions of patients worldwide are battling chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).

Severe CVI is a debilitating disease that primarily occurs when valves inside the veins of the leg fail, causing blood to flow in the wrong direction (reflux) and increased pressure within the veins of the leg. Symptoms of severe CVI include leg swelling, pain, edema and recurrent open sores known as venous ulcers. There are currently no effective treatments for severe CVI of the deep vein system caused by valvular incompetence.

More on enVVe

enVVe is a non-surgical, replacement venous valve, made from specially formulated biocompatible nickel and titanium alloy, which self-expands once deployed, and has a delivery profile of only 13 Fr when crimped. It is delivered via a minimally invasive procedure requiring no general anesthesia or overnight hospital stay. This valve is designed to accommodate the natural dilation and contraction of the vein and will be available in three sizes to ensure a proper fit across a broad range of vein sizes.

According to the company, leveraging insights from VenoValve, the company’s successful pre-clinical testing for enVVe coupled with FDA feedback, enVVeno is poised to be a leading player in both surgical and non-surgical replacement venous valves. enVVeno noted that its strong capital position is now sufficient to begin the enVVe pivotal study.

Consequently, the company has decided to expedite enVVe’s development and immediately begin preparations for the enVVe pivotal trial.



In a recent release, enVVeno announced completion of enrollment for the SAVVE U.S. pivotal trial for the VenoValve, with top-line safety data expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. The top-line efficacy data is expected in the second quarter of 2024. enVVeno expects to have sufficient data to be eligible to file a PMA seeking FDA approval for VenoValve in the third quarter of 2024.

Market Prospects

Going by a 2022 Bloomberg report, the global venous disease treatment market was valued at $5.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. By 2031, the market for varicose vein treatment alone is projected to exceed $ 11.3 billion.

Several factors are fueling this growth, including an aging global population, advancements in treatment technologies and the rise of specialized medical fields that require more venous therapy. Furthermore, increased awareness of venous disorders and their treatments is contributing to market expansion. Access to treatment is also increasing, thanks to the proliferation of private rehabilitation facilities.

Share Price Performance

Shares of NVNO have plunged 18.8% over the past year against the industry’s 3.1% growth.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

enVVeno currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

