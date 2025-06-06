EnVVeno Medical Reveals Promising 2-Year Data From VenoValve Clinical Trial

(RTTNews) - enVVeno Medical Corp. (NVNO) announced that it will present interim two-year follow-up data from its VenoValve U.S. pivotal trial at the Society for Vascular Surgery or SVS 2025 Vascular Annual Meeting in New Orleans.

The data from 42 subjects show sustained clinical improvement in severe chronic venous insufficiency or CVI, with 83 percent maintaining meaningful benefit based on a 3-point or greater improvement in the revised Venous Clinical Severity Score or rVCSS.

Patients reported an average 9.1-point improvement in rVCSS, a median 74 percent reduction in leg pain, and wound healing in 60 percent of ulcers. Valve patency was maintained at 100% among subjects.

enVVeno will host a live webcast with Principal Investigator Dr. Cassius Iyad Ochoa Chaar today at 11:20 AM ET to discuss the results.

The VenoValve is a first-in-class surgical replacement venous valve designed to treat deep venous CVI caused by valve failure, a condition affecting millions with limited treatment options.

The company has submitted a pre-market authorization application to the FDA, with a decision expected in the second half of 2025.

Currently, NVNO is trading at $4.24, up by 21.98 percent on the Nasdaq.

