enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might enVVeno Medical Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When enVVeno Medical last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$37m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$13m. Therefore, from June 2022 it had 2.9 years of cash runway. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below. NasdaqCM:NVNO Debt to Equity History September 18th 2022

How Is enVVeno Medical's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

enVVeno Medical didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. With the cash burn rate up 8.4% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can enVVeno Medical Raise Cash?

While its cash burn is only increasing slightly, enVVeno Medical shareholders should still consider the potential need for further cash, down the track. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

enVVeno Medical has a market capitalisation of US$72m and burnt through US$13m last year, which is 18% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About enVVeno Medical's Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way enVVeno Medical is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for enVVeno Medical you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

