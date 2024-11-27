enVVeno launches recap website highlighting VEITH Symposium participation

enVVeno Medical (NVNO) announced the launch of a recap website which highlights the Company’s participation at the recently held 51st Annual Vascular and Endovascular, Techniques and Horizons Symposium. Materials accessible on the recap website include interviews with two patients and two Principal Investigators who participated in the VenoValve U.S. Pivotal Trial as well as data presented at the symposium. “While our data is compelling, we think it is equally important to hear the stories behind the data from both physicians and patients who have first-hand experience with the VenoValve,” said Robert Berman, CEO. “It is physicians and patients that will ultimately drive our commercial success following FDA approval. This is the second group of patients and third group of primary investigators whose perspectives we have made available. It takes an organic network of physician and patient advocates for a new device to succeed and anyone who takes the time to engage with these materials will recognize the strong foundation we’ve established.”

