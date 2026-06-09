ENvue Medical Launches "Ask Oscar" AI Training Platform; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - ENvue Medical (FEED), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on real-time guided feeding tube placement, announced the launch of Ask Oscar, a new AI-powered training platform.

Notably, the firm said the new AI platform can be integrated into its patent-pending robotic feeding tube solution, ENvue Drive, an AI/robotic evolution of the ENvue Navigation Platform, designed to automate and scale the same feeding tube placement workflow that the Navigation Platform currently performs manually.

The company's ENvue Navigation platform is an FDA-cleared minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract.

According to the firm, Ask Oscar platform is expected to be commercially available in the coming months and will be offered across ENvue's growing installed customer base, creating a scalable recurring revenue opportunity.

ENvue believes Ask Oscar can significantly accelerate the implementation of the ENvue Navigation Platform by enabling nurses, dietitians and other clinicians to train on their own schedule across customer accounts.

Ask Oscar is expected to allow clinicians to practice, reinforce and improve feeding tube placement skills through an interactive training environment that provides real-time guidance and objective performance feedback.

"One of the biggest barriers to scaling any medical technology is training," said Doron Besser, Chief Executive Officer of ENvue.

FEED has traded between $0.77 and $17.40 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $0.79.

FEED is currently up 5.04% at $0.83.

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