ENvue Medical Expands Footprint To 39 U.S Hospitals; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - ENvue Medical, Inc. (FEED) has strengthened its presence in Michigan with the purchase of its ENvue Navigation Platform and feeding tubes by a premier 714-bed teaching hospital and Level I Trauma Center in the Detroit metropolitan area. The addition brings ENvue's U.S. hospital footprint to 39 facilities.

The hospital, a key anchor of a major regional health system, is recognized for its specialty institutes in oncology, cardiovascular care, and pediatrics, and operates multiple intensive care units, including a dedicated Level III Neuro-ICU.

Marc Waldman, Vice President of Commercial at ENvue Medical, emphasized the strategic importance of the expansion: "Preeminent teaching and non-teaching hospitals alike are seeking innovative technologies that can improve workflow efficiency while supporting cost containment and patient safety initiatives. The ENvue Navigation Platform addresses these priorities."

Chief Executive Officer Doron Besser, MD, added: "This expansion within a leading Michigan health system reflects continued momentum in our commercial execution for the ENvue Navigation Platform. We believe we are continuing to build on our relationship within the system as we expand our footprint to 39 hospitals."

The ENvue Navigation Platform is FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use and provides real-time bedside visualization to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. Designed to integrate into existing workflows, the system supports informed decision-making and patient safety. Future platform developments may include pediatric and vascular access applications.

ENvue Medical, alongside its navigational platform, the company also develops acoustic-based therapeutic technologies such as PainShield, a wearable ultrasound patch for pain relief, and UroShield, a clip-on device for urinary catheters that helps reduce infections and discomfort.

This latest hospital adoption underscores ENvue's strategy of expanding within major health systems nationwide, signaling growing demand for technologies that modernize and standardize enteral access procedures.

The company implemented 1-for-10 reverse stock split on August 11, 2025.

FEED is currently trading at $2.21, up 55%.

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