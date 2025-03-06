Envoy Technologies Inc. Launches Electric Car-Sharing Service at The Modern Seattle in Partnership with Sentral

Envoy Technologies launches electric vehicle car-sharing at The Modern Seattle, enhancing luxury living for residents.

Quiver AI Summary

Envoy Technologies Inc. has launched its electric vehicle car-sharing service at The Modern Seattle, a luxury high-rise managed by Sentral, enhancing the property’s premium amenities for residents. This partnership allows residents to access a Lucid Air Touring through Envoy's user-friendly mobile app, providing convenient transportation and elevating the living experience in a competitive Seattle market. The service aligns with The Modern Seattle's commitment to luxury living and aims to boost property value and rental appeal. Envoy, part of Blink Charging Co., is focused on expanding its presence in the Pacific Northwest, with hopes for further collaborations with Sentral, offering real estate owners innovative amenities to attract and satisfy residents.

Potential Positives

Envoy Technologies has launched its electric vehicle car-sharing service at The Modern Seattle, enhancing the property’s luxury offerings and competitiveness in the real estate market.

The collaboration with Sentral is expected to increase resident satisfaction and potentially boost rental income for the property.

Envoy's mobile app provides residents with convenient access to electric vehicles, aligning with modern urban living trends.

This launch strengthens Envoy's presence in the Pacific Northwest luxury market and may lead to further collaborations with Sentral and other property managers.

Potential Negatives

Envoy's collaboration with Sentral, while positioned as a significant milestone, may imply a reliance on partnerships to grow, raising concerns about the sustainability of its business model.

The press release does not include any financial details or performance metrics related to the new service, which could leave stakeholders questioning the potential profitability and success of this initiative.

The mention of the potential for additional collaborations with Sentral may suggest that the current offering is not sufficient for sustained growth, indicating a need for further expansion efforts.

FAQ

What is Envoy Technologies Inc. known for?

Envoy Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of electric car-sharing services and is a subsidiary of Blink Charging Co.

Where is the electric vehicle car-sharing service launched?

The service has been launched at The Modern Seattle, a luxury high-rise managed by Sentral in downtown Seattle.

How does Envoy enhance urban living for residents?

Envoy provides residents with exclusive access to a Lucid Air Touring, elevating their living experience through convenient car-sharing.

What is the significance of the partnership with Sentral?

This collaboration sets a new standard for premium urban living amenities and may increase property appeal and rental income.

How can property managers partner with Envoy?

Property managers can enhance their offerings by visiting Envoy's website to learn about collaboration opportunities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BLNK Insider Trading Activity

$BLNK insiders have traded $BLNK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISTINA A. PETERSON sold 24,077 shares for an estimated $43,377

JACK LEVINE purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $34,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BLNK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $BLNK stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SEATTLE, WA, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Envoy Technologies Inc. (“Envoy”),





a Blink Charging Co. entity and leading provider of electric car-sharing services, has announced the launch of its electric vehicle car-sharing service at





The Modern Seattle





, a luxury high-rise managed by Sentral (“The Modern Seattle”). This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Envoy's expansion and sets a new standard for premium urban living amenities.





The Modern Seattle, a 216-unit property located at 255 Lenora St in downtown Seattle, now offers its residents exclusive access to a Lucid Air Touring through Envoy's service. This addition complements The Modern Seattle's existing luxury offerings and prime "Walker's Paradise" location, enhancing the property's appeal in Seattle's competitive real estate market.





"Our collaboration with Sentral at The Modern Seattle showcases how Envoy's service can elevate a property's value proposition,” said Aric Ohana, CEO & co-founder of Envoy. “We're providing a unique amenity that not only enhances resident satisfaction but also enhances property appeal and possibly rental income."





Envoy's user-friendly mobile app allows residents to easily reserve and access the Lucid Air Touring, adding a new dimension of convenience and luxury to urban living. This service aligns with The Modern Seattle's commitment to providing elevated experiences for its residents.





"Introducing Envoy's car-sharing service at The Modern Seattle is more than just offering transportation,” said Stephanie Houk​​​​, General Manager at The Modern Seattle, “It's about providing our residents with a lifestyle upgrade that sets our property apart in the luxury market."





Envoy's presence in Seattle also includes The M, a student housing complex, with nearby locations in Shoreline and Bellingham. The launch at The Modern Seattle further strengthens Envoy's foothold in the Pacific Northwest luxury market. Sentral boasts an extensive portfolio in other metropolitan areas throughout the US. The launch of Envoy’s service at The Modern will hopefully be the first of additional collaborations with Sentral.





Property managers interested in enhancing their offerings with Envoy's services are encouraged to visit





https://www.envoythere.com/nominate-your-property





.







About Envoy







Envoy is a pioneering EV fleet technology and electric car-sharing service provider headquartered in Culver City, California. Envoy offers a flagship all-electric car-sharing services in the United States for private property amenities. Envoy’s amenity service delivers electric car-sharing as a premium amenity perk for private properties such as apartments, hotels, and workplaces. By cooperating with Envoy, real estate owners and operators can introduce a cutting-edge amenity that enriches the lives of their residents, members, and guests enhancing mobility as part of their lifestyle. Envoy’s amenity services support nationwide goals to reduce parking demand and individual car ownership. Developers can leverage Envoy’s inclusion in their projects to access development incentives, aligning with urban development goals. On February 12



th



, 2025, Blink Charging announced that it had publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to sell shares of its subsidiary





Envoy Technologies, Inc.





(“Envoy”), a leading provider of electric vehicle car-sharing services and community-based EVs.







For media inquiries, please contact:







Marilyn Mota





Marketing Manager









marilyn@envoythere.com











About Blink Charging











Blink Charging Co.





(Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.







Blink Media Contact







Nipunika Coe









PR@BlinkCharging.com









305-521-0200 ext. 266







Blink Investor Relations Contact







Vitalie Stelea









IR@BlinkCharging.com









305-521-0200 ext. 446



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.